BMO Capital Markets Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$10.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
OBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$714.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.