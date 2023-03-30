BMO Capital Markets Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$10.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$714.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.8646789 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

