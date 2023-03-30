Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $433-$438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.83 million. Braze also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.18)-$(0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 608,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

