Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5-$99.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.32 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.59) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,224. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.