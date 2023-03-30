Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,971. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLIN. TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

