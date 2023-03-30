Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 960,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.