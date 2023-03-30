Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $5,466.67

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.
IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.68) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
