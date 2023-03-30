Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEP. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,264,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after acquiring an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.