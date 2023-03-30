Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).
Burberry Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($30.16) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.63. The firm has a market cap of £9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Recommended Stories
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.