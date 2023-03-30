Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($30.16) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.63. The firm has a market cap of £9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,729.94). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

