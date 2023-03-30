Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 734,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

