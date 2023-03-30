Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SCHW stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 24,559,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,219,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.