Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

