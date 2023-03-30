Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

