Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSTP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 4,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.