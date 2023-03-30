Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.05. 344,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
