Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.45. 1,191,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

