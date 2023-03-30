Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $835.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,279. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $821.42 and a 200 day moving average of $802.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.