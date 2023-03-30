Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,800 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,300,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 1,631,662 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

