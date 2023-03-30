Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOCT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NOCT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 56,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.