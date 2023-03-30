Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOCT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:NOCT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 56,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
