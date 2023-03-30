Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.14

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.14 and traded as low as C$33.62. Cameco shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 688,415 shares traded.
CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.15.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
