Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 100

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

SOUC remained flat at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. 317,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,432. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

