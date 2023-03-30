Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 100

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
SOUC remained flat at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. 317,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,432. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
Southern Energy Company Profile
