Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.34.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$3.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4247911 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

