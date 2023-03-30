Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 4.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after buying an additional 800,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

