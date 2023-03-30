Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 2.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 20,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 78,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Cango Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

