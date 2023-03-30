Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

AVGO stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $633.52. The stock had a trading volume of 845,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,971. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $606.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,467. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

