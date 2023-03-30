CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 31,959 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $145,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,573. The company has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

