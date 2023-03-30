CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 186,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

PM traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $96.35. 2,557,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

