CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.54. 77,459,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,231,266. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

