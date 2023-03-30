CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. 547,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,073. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.