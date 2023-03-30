CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 42,230,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,802,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

