CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. 2,939,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,742. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

