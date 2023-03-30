CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,181. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.93.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

