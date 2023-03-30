CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 6,702 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 2,032,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.