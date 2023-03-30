CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 74,449 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,449 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SoFi Technologies worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,088,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

