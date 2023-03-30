Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OFSTF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -60.46. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

