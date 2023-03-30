Cardinal Capital Management Buys 4,146 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.