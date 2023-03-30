Cardinal Capital Management Sells 439 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

