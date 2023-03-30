Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.