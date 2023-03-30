Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

