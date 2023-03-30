Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.79. 363,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

