Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.33 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.