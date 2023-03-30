Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.78. The stock had a trading volume of 671,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,731. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.65.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

