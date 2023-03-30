C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

