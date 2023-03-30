CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.94.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
