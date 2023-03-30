CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.