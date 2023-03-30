Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target Raised to GBX 144

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.