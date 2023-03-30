Centrifuge Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $280,554.31 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29443607 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $287,413.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

