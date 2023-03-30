Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,456 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Toll Brothers worth $86,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $22,855,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 37.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after buying an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

