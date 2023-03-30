Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $60.88 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,996 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $60,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.61. 449,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

