Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $68.95 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $68,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

