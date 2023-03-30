Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of CenterPoint Energy worth $70,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 466,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

