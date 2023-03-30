Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 505,291 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505,291 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Teleflex worth $93,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.23. 20,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

